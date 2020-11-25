Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
The Obamas Are Producing A Comedy Series About Trump
The LedeBarack and Michelle Obama are producing a series for Netflix called "The G Word With Adam Conover" that is "based on the chaotic transition of power when Donald Trump became president in 2016."
Key Details
The Source
