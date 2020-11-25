39
'THE G WORD'

Submitted by Molly Bradley
There's a lot of material to work with.

The Lede

Barack and Michelle Obama are producing a series for Netflix called "The G Word With Adam Conover" that is "based on the chaotic transition of power when Donald Trump became president in 2016."

Key Details

  • The comedy series will be "part documentary, part comedy sketch."
  • It's based on Michael Lewis's book "The Fifth Risk," which details the way Trump blundered through management of the Agriculture, Commerce and Energy departments when he came into office.
  • At the same time, Trump's niece Mary has a book officially coming out in July 2021 called "The Reckoning."

