NEVER MIND THEN
The Nude Baby From 'Nevermind' Just Lost His Lawsuit
The Lede
The subject of the image in question, Spencer Elden, filed his suit in August 2021 in federal court in California. On Monday, Judge Fernando M. Olguin granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the suit, which said that "Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby.'" The defendants included former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of the late Kurt Cobain. However, Elden can refile an amended verrsion of his claim.
Key Details
- Elden's August lawsuit claimed that Elden had suffered "lifelong damages" while the band profited from the nude image of him as a four-month-old in a pool.
- The defendants' motion to dismiss said Elden's lawsuit came long after the 10-year statute of limitations that the suit invoked.
- Because Elden's attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants' motion to dismiss the claim by the deadline of December 30, the judge dismissed the suit. Elden's attorneys did not comment for this story.
The FDA Has Authorized Booster Shots For Kids. It's The CDC's Move Now
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12 and for kids as young as five with compromised immune systems.