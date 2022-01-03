Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

The Nude Baby From 'Nevermind' Just Lost His Lawsuit
A federal judge dismissed the now-30-year-old's claim that the image of him as a baby that was used for the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album "Nevermind" constitutes child pornography.

The Lede

The subject of the image in question, Spencer Elden, filed his suit in August 2021 in federal court in California. On Monday, Judge Fernando M. Olguin granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the suit, which said that "Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby.'" The defendants included former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of the late Kurt Cobain. However, Elden can refile an amended verrsion of his claim.

Key Details

  • Elden's August lawsuit claimed that Elden had suffered "lifelong damages" while the band profited from the nude image of him as a four-month-old in a pool.
  • The defendants' motion to dismiss said Elden's lawsuit came long after the 10-year statute of limitations that the suit invoked.
  • Because Elden's attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants' motion to dismiss the claim by the deadline of December 30, the judge dismissed the suit. Elden's attorneys did not comment for this story.

