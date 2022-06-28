Here's How Unhinged Trump Was On January 6, According To A Former White House Aide

On Tuesday June 28, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave a testimony to the House select committee during their January 6, 2021 insurrection investigation.

Hutchinson painted a picture of what President Trump was doing on that day, in his office, as armed rioters stormed the capitol.

Here are some highlights from Hutchinson's testimony, which you can see in its entirety below.

Key Takeaways

She Was Nervous Leading Up To January 6

Hutchinson admitted she felt "scared and nervous" in the days leading up to January 6 because of the possibility of violence. She heard Giuliani say that "things might get real, real bad on January 6."

"I recall hearing the terms ‘Proud Boys’ and ‘Oathkeepers’ when [Rudy] Giuliani was around."

Trump Was Unfazed

Once the Secret Service told Trump and his inner circle that armed rioters at the Stop the Steal rally had assembled on White House grounds, he wanted more people to come past the metal detectors so the stage would look crowded.

"I don’t F—cking care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me."

Trump Was Getting More Abrasive

Hutchinson testified that Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel from his chief Secret Service agent Bobby Engle and then lunged at him.

She'd Heard About Trump Acting Out Earlier

Hutchinson recalled Trump being violent in the past, including in December 2020. After the Bill Barr debunked Trump's election fraud claims in the AP, Hutchinson said a valet told her that Trump had thrown his lunch plate at the wall.

"There was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor."

Trump And His Team Knew What They Were Doing

Hutchinson also testified that when White House counsel Pat Cippollone pleased with Mark Meadows and request him to Trump to call of his supporters, Meadows shrugged it off. "He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong," Hutchinson recalls Meadows telling Cippollone.

Meadows also suggested that Trump thought that the chant — "the hang Mike Pence chant" — directed at VP Mike Pence was appropriate. "You heard him, Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it," Hutchinson remembers Meadows saying.

Giuliani And Meadows Wanted A Clean Chit

Hutchinson said Meadows and Giuliani were pushing Trump to pardon them when there were talks of prosecuting the rioters.

Watch Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony below: