INVESTIGATION ONGOING
The Most Detailed Account So Far Of How Alec Baldwin's Gun Was Fired On 'Rust' Set
Submitted by Adwait via apnews.com
The Lede
Cinematographer Hayla Hutchins was fatally shot on October 21, by a gun that was in the hands of Alec Baldwin when it went off on the set of "Rust." Director Joel Souza, who was behind Hutchins and looking over her shoulder, was also injured by the Colt.45 revolver that fired. It's unclear if Baldwin pulled the trigger deliberately or if the gun was inadvertently set off.
Key Details
- Hutchins fell backwards, grabbed her midsection, complained about her stomach and said she couldn't feel her legs. Souza said she appeared bloodied, noticed he was bleeding too and realized the lead from the gun had hit Hutchins and was now lodged in his shoulder.
- Serge Svetnoy, a light specialist, held Hutchins while she was dying while a medic tried to save her. Hutchins was flown to a hospital via a helicopter, to no avail.
Additional Thoughts
- The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was a novice working on a set that was already beset by workplace disputes over safety procedures. Reed said she checked the bullets and made sure none were "hot" according the the search warrant and placed three guns on a cart, one of which assistant director Dave Halls took and gave to Baldwin.
- Halls declared the gun cold and didn't fully check it before handing it to Baldwin. He also couldn't remember if the film's armorer Reed had fully vetted it.
- "I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico," said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza after investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition, consisting of blanks, dummy rounds and apparent live rounds, on the set of "Rust."
- One industry veteran who specializes in movie weapons said it was "appalling" that live and dummy rounds were mixed on set.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Where's It Going Wrong For Manchester United's Defence?
A disjointed press, an out-of-sorts Maguire, and one clean sheet in their past 20 games in all competitions. United's defence needs fixing