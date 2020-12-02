136
PANDORA'S BOX

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The decade-long hunt captured the world's attention, but when it finally ended last June, everyone still wanted to know: who had solved the mystery? This week, as legal proceedings threaten his anonymity, a 32-year-old medical student is ready to go on the record.

The Lede

On June 6, 2020, Jack Stuef found the treasure chest that Forrest Fenn had hidden in Wyoming a decade earlier, and while Stuef had wished to remain anonymous, a lawsuit by Chicago real estate attorney Barbara Andersen alleging hacking and theft threatened to reveal his identity.

Key Details

  • Following a cancer diagnosis thought to be terminal, Fenn hid a treasure chest worth around $1 million in the Rocky Mountains and published a poem in his 2010 memoir that would reveal the treasure's location.
  • The discovery, made possible by a close reading of the poem, was confirmed by Fenn, who then died in September, but Stuef identity remained secret — until now.
  • Stuef has refused to reveal where he found the chest, saying it would be a "death sentence to this special place."

