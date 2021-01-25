141
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators.

The Lede

In a transcript from a federal court hearing for Tarrio in 2014, an FBI agent detailed Tarrio's investigative work and how he cooperated with law enforcement between 2012 and 2014 to help them prosecute 13 people involved in drug, gambling and human smuggling cases.

Key Details

  • The Proud Boys were involved in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, and though Tarrio wasn't at the Capitol, he had arrived in DC two days earlier and was arrested for possession of firearms and for burning a BLM flag in December.
  • In the 2014 hearing for pharmaceutical fraud, the prosecutor reduced Tarrio's sentence from 30 to 16 months for his past cooperation with authorities.
  • When Reuters spoke with Tarrio, he said, "I don't recall any of this."

