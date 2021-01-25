Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
The Leader Of The Proud Boys Was A 'Prolific' Informer For Law Enforcement
The LedeIn a transcript from a federal court hearing for Tarrio in 2014, an FBI agent detailed Tarrio's investigative work and how he cooperated with law enforcement between 2012 and 2014 to help them prosecute 13 people involved in drug, gambling and human smuggling cases.
Key Details
The Source
