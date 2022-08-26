The Justice Department Released The Redacted Affidavit Justifying The FBI Search Of Mar-a-Lago. Here's What It Says

Judge Bruce E. Reinhart authorized the release of the affidavit that detailed the investigation of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and whether the former president had improperly held onto government secrets after leaving the White House.

The Lede

The Justice Department on Friday made public a redacted version of the affidavit that allowed the FBI to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and seize classified records on the property. The intro to the report says the investigation is "concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces."

Key Details

"The FBI's investigation has established that documents bearing classification markings, which appear to contain National Defense Information (NDI), were among the materials contained in the FIFTEEN BOXES and were stored at the PREMISES in an unauthorized location," according to the affidavit.

The document explains why these classified documents needed to be secured: "Where such unauthorized disclosure could reasonably result in damage to the national security, the information may be classified as 'Confidential' and must be properly safeguarded," it said. "Where such unauthorized disclosure could reasonably result in serious damage to the national security, the information may be classified as 'Secret' and must be properly safeguarded. Where such unauthorized disclosure could reasonably result in exceptionally grave damage to the national security, the information may be classified as 'Top Secret' and must be properly safeguarded."

The warrant allowed FBI agents to obtain any "physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of three potential crimes."

"There is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified (National Defense Information) or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at (Mar-a-Lago)," adding, “There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at (Mar-a-Lago).”

Sources: WaPo, CNN, Law and Crime

Read the 38-page redacted affidavit below:

Mar-a-Lago Affidavit by James Crugnale on Scribd