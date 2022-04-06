YIKES
Washington DC Anti-Abortion Activist Story Takes Bizarre Turn
2.4k reads | submitted by Adwait via jezebel.com
The Lede
Anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy's apartment was raided by Washington DC police, who said they found five human fetuses there and they removed red biohazard bags and coolers from Handy's apartment last week. The Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) — where Handy is the director of activism — shared that Handy was in possession of 115 fetal remains, not just five. Here's what PAAU said.
Key Details
- Terrisa Bukovinac, PAAU founder and executive director, said at a press conference that Handy saw a Curtis Bay Medical Waste truck that had a box of 110 first-trimester fetuses, took the box and claimed to have buried them. There were five more fetuses; PAAU wanted to open an investigation into their deaths.
- PAAU didn't provide any video footage to back up to claims of their interaction with the Curtis Bay truck driver or provide any evidence to back up further claims they made about other violations.
