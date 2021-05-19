Picks Video Long Reads Tech
JUMPING THROUGH THE HOOPS

Submitted by Adwait via usatoday.com

Pending final approval, the EU has agreed to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers, as well as for those traveling from countries where the virus is under control.

The Lede

The European Union plans to lift a ban on nonessential travel for visitors from outside the EU, though the re-opening dates and the terms required for entry will vary by country country. A few countries — Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, France and Germany — have already reopened or will reopen soon to visitors with a negative coronavirus test.

Key Details

  • Unvaccinated children can travel with a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival. Individual countries may require additional testing upon arrival.
  • Travelers returning to the US, vaccinated or otherwise, must either test negative for the virus or provide proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the last 90 days.
  • The EU has 27 member countries and doesn't include the United Kingdom, which may open a separate travel corridor with the US.