Submitted by Molly Bradley
The inspirational executive seemed to lose his way after moving to a mansion in Utah and giving up his corporate role, including a starvation diet and fascination with fire.

The Lede

Soon after he retired from his chief executive position at Zappos in August, people close to Hsieh became concerned by his behavior and health. Then, in mid-November, at a New London, Connecticut, house with his girlfriend and brother, he barricaded himself in a shed where a fire started whose origins are still unclear. He died on November 27 of issues related to smoke inhalation.

Key Details

  • Following his retirement, Hsieh's intense involvement with drugs like psilocybin and ecstasy alarmed his friends.
  • He also experimented with life-threatening conditions like extreme weight loss and oxygen deprivation.
  • Though the experiments in the last months of his life seemed reckless, Hsieh was known for his adventurous and playful — if eccentric — spirit throughout his life.

