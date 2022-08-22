tensions escalate
The Daughter Of A Putin Ally Was Killed By A Car Bomb. Here's What We Know So Far
The Lede
On Saturday, Daria Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian writer Aleksandr Dugin, was killed by a car bomb in Moscow. Dugin — an ultranationalist and an ally of Putin — is credited as the architect behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has urged the Kremlin to intensify its attack on the country. Dugina was a journalist and commentator who had been placed under US and UK sanctions for spreading misinformation about Ukraine.
Key Details
- The car Dugina was driving exploded and burst into flames on a highway near the country's capital on Saturday night.
- According to Russian state media, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukraine is directly responsible for the 29-year-old's death. It claims a woman in Ukraine's special services carried out the attack.
- CNN cannot independently verify the FSB's claims, and Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement in the killing.