tensions escalate

The Daughter Of A Putin Ally Was Killed By A Car Bomb. Here's What We Know So Far
Russia has blamed Ukrainian special services for the death of Daria Dugina, whose ultranationalist father Alexander Dugin is known as "Putin's brain".

The Lede

On Saturday, Daria Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian writer Aleksandr Dugin, was killed by a car bomb in Moscow. Dugin — an ultranationalist and an ally of Putin — is credited as the architect behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has urged the Kremlin to intensify its attack on the country. Dugina was a journalist and commentator who had been placed under US and UK sanctions for spreading misinformation about Ukraine.

Key Details

  • The car Dugina was driving exploded and burst into flames on a highway near the country's capital on Saturday night.
  • According to Russian state media, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukraine is directly responsible for the 29-year-old's death. It claims a woman in Ukraine's special services carried out the attack.
  • CNN cannot independently verify the FSB's claims, and Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement in the killing.

