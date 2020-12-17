69
MAKING BANK

Submitted by James Crugnale
The world's highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019.

The Lede

The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased the income of certain celebrities, and the inability to tour this year has affected the ranking of singers such as Taylor Swift, who topped Forbes' highest-paid celebrity list last year.

Key Details

  • Kylie Jenner was named Forbes' highest-paid celebrity of 2020, earning $590 million.
  • Most of Jenner's wealth comes from a $590 million windfall she received upon selling a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics.
  • Kanye West came in second, earning $170 million. In third place was tennis champion Roger Federer with $106.3 million, and in fourth place was Cristiano Ronaldo with $105 million.

