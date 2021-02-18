179
+ digg
DARKER AND DARKER

Submitted by Molly Bradley
HBO's new documentary reexamines the sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen.

The Lede

Dylan Farrow, Mia Farrow and Woody Allen's adopted daughter, has maintained a consistent story about Allen molesting her in 1992. Over the past two decades, there has been evidence both to support her claims and, from Allen, to counter it. This new documentary takes a close look at the case, adding information and highlighting details in the public discussion around it. [How to watch: Episode 1 of "Allen v. Farrow" is now streaming on HBO Max.]

Key Details

  • Before adopting Dylan, Mia Farrow claims Allen said he "might be more kindly disposed" to the adoption "if it was a little blonde girl." Friends of the family thought his behavior around Dylan was inappropriate.
  • Prosecutor Frank Maco commissioned a clinic to interview Dylan, and per Maco, their reports were consistent. However, the clinic destroyed their notes and told Allen that Dylan was "untrustworthy."
  • Maco says he had cause to charge Allen, but didn't for fear it would hurt Dylan further.

Other articles and videos you might like