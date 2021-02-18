Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
The Biggest Takeaways From 'Allen V. Farrow'
The LedeDylan Farrow, Mia Farrow and Woody Allen's adopted daughter, has maintained a consistent story about Allen molesting her in 1992. Over the past two decades, there has been evidence both to support her claims and, from Allen, to counter it. This new documentary takes a close look at the case, adding information and highlighting details in the public discussion around it. [How to watch: Episode 1 of "Allen v. Farrow" is now streaming on HBO Max.]
Key Details
The Source
