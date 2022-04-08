VIRTUALLY AND IN PERSON
Will Smith Given 10 Year Oscar Ban For Chris Rock Slap
The Lede
During the Academy Awards on March 27, Smith slapped host Chris Rock across the face after referencing Jada Pinkett Smith's hair in a joke. Later during the show, Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in "King Richard." The actor later apologized to Rock. Now they've banned him for 10 years.
Key Details
- "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy," the Academy said in a statement.
- "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted," they added.
- Prior to the Academy's 10-year ban, Smith announced he was resigning from the Academy.
