What We Know About The Elementary School Shooting In Uvalde, Texas
A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, is believed to have been shot dead by law enforcement officers. Authorities say Ramos acted alone and also shot his grandmother, who has been hospitalized, before driving to the school.
Key Details
- Among the 19 students killed, four have been identified by relatives: Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10; Uziyah Garcia and Xavier Lopez, both 10; and Amerie Jo Garza, 9.
- The two teachers killed have been identified as fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, who taught at the school for 23 years.
- A number of hospitals in the area are treating those injured in the attack. On Tuesday evening, Uvalde Memorial Hospital had received 14 patients, 11 of whom were children aged 8 to 10.
