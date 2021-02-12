253
POWER FROM THE PEOPLE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
In the midst of Texas's weather-induced blackout, Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd posted his thoughts to Facebook: "No one owes you [or] your family anything," he said. "I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!"

The Lede

The mayor's words come as millions of Texans have been without power or heat for days, and a number of people have died due to the storm. Boyd's posts have since been deleted, and he has resigned as mayor, saying that he could have "used better wording."

Key Details

  • An Arctic blast early this week felled Texas's power grid, and sub-freezing temperatures have frozen pipes and left many Texans without water.
  • Residents of Colorado City sought support in a community Facebook group, but instead found their mayor's message chiding "lazy" residents: "Think outside of the box to survive," he said. "Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic]."
  • Boyd said in a later post that he "never meant to speak for the city," but rather "as a citizen."

