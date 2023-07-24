Popular
'We are in a state of national emergency'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Tensions At Fever Pitch In Israel With Lawmakers Set For Key Vote On Historic Judicial Overhaul
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got out of the hospital in time for the expected vote by lawmakers on the historic plan by his ultra-conservative government.
The Lede

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital Monday following an emergency heart procedure, ahead of the vote on his government's controversial plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Demonstrators have marched and blocked roads in protest of the bill, which would remove the supreme court's power to review and overrule government ministers' decisions.

