'We are in a state of national emergency'
Tensions At Fever Pitch In Israel With Lawmakers Set For Key Vote On Historic Judicial Overhaul
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital Monday following an emergency heart procedure, ahead of the vote on his government's controversial plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Demonstrators have marched and blocked roads in protest of the bill, which would remove the supreme court's power to review and overrule government ministers' decisions.