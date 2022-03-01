Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

LONG OVERDUE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cbsnews.com

Target Raised Its Minimum Wage: Starting Pay Could Now Be As Much As $24 An Hour
Target announced that it was raising its starting wage this year to between $15 and $24 per hour — an increase in range from its current universal starting wage of $15 per hour.

The Lede

Target raised its minimum wage in an overall goal to spend $300 million more on labor this year, and to address the fact that different locations around the country call for a higher minimum wage. The retail company also aims to improve health care coverage and access for its hourly workers.

Key Details

  • Target announced in 2017 that it would raise its universal starting wage to $15 by 2020, helping to set a standard in the industry.
  • The retailer's new announcement and higher potential starting wage comes in the wake of pandemic-related worker shortages and other major retailers raising their minimum wages too, making for a more competitive market.
  • As yet, Target hasn't specified the areas in which the higher starting wages will apply.

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: