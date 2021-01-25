4
MONKEY BUSINESS

Submitted by Adwait
Target is the latest major retailer to stop selling Chaokoh coconut milk following accusations that its manufacturer uses monkey labor.

The Lede

A PETA investigation revealed that Theppadungporn Coconut Co., which make the Chaokoh brand of coconut milk, has continued to use monkey labor during harvesting.

Key Details

  • While investigating the Thai coconut farming industry, PETA found out that the animals are forced to pick coconuts and entertain tourists.
  • Chaokoh is one of the largest producers of coconut milk and products worldwide. The company said a recent external audit of their plantations "did not find the use of monkeys for coconut harvesting."
  • Target, Wegmans, Food Lion and Stop & Shop have removed the products from their shelves.

