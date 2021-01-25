Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Target Drops Chaokoh Coconut Milk Over Allegations Of Monkey Labor
The LedeA PETA investigation revealed that Theppadungporn Coconut Co., which make the Chaokoh brand of coconut milk, has continued to use monkey labor during harvesting.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
Former Casino CEO, Actress Identified As Couple Who Flew To Yukon, Got COVID-19 Vaccines
Inside The 'Caliphate' Debacle, And Exactly Who Is Allowed To Fail
He Trains Cops. His Family Has Deep Ties To The Far Right