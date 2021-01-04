5
YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The famed Bond actress is still alive.

The Lede

Though Roberts's publicist and manager had previously reported her death, it appears the actress, while in critical condition, is hanging on.

Key Details

  • Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve and was brought to the hospital, where she was put on a ventilator.
  • Roberts's domestic partner Lance, who had been in the hospital room with her, said she appeared to have "faded," but he reportedly left the room before official word came from medical staff that she had died.
  • Though Roberts's representatives haven't given a cause for her condition, it's apparently not COVID-related.

