RIP, CHARLIE'S ANGEL

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Though she originally found stardom in the 1980s, Roberts fell out of the spotlight until re-emerging in 1998 in the sitcom "That '70s Show."

The Lede

After some premature reporting of her death on Monday, Roberts — a native of the Bronx, NY, who at the time of her death lived in the Hollywood Hills — died late Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in LA.

Key Details

  • Tanya Roberts came to fame when she was cast in the fifth season of the TV drama "Charlie's Angels."
  • After she starred in a few films that flopped, Roberts was cast as Laura Prepon's character's mother in "That '70s Show," a role much enjoyed by fans of the show.
  • She was married to Barry Roberts from 1974–2006, when Barry died. Tanya Roberts is survived by her partner Lance O'Brien and sister Barbara Chase.

