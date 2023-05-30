Popular
Suspected Russia-Trained Spy Whale Discovered Off Sweden's Coast
The beluga whale was first seen in Norway in 2019, wearing a harness that said "Equipment St Petersburg."
The Lede

A beluga whale that was first discovered in Norway in 2019, wearing a harness labeled "Equipment St Petersburg" that led to speculation it was a Russian-trained spy, was spotted in Sweden on Sunday.

Key Details

  • Nicknamed Hvaldimir by the Norwegians, the whale spent three years moving down the top of Norway's coastline, before suddenly speeding down to Sweden in recent months.
  • "We don’t know why he has sped up so fast right now," one marine biologist said. "It could be hormones driving him to find a mate. Or it could be loneliness, as belugas are a very social species — it could be that he’s searching for other beluga whales."

Comments

