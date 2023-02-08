an absolute unit
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic Was Taller Than The Statue Of Liberty
The Lede
The Department of Defense has revealed that the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down on Saturday was as large as 200 feet tall — that's taller than the Statue of Liberty, which measures in at just 151 feet. Air Force General Glen VanHerck said the size of the balloon's debris was "more than 15 football fields by 15 football fields."
