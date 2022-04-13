breaking news
Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Is Now In Custody, Police Say
806 reads | submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Police have apprehended Frank R. James, 62, the man identified as the main suspect in the horrific Sunset Park subway shooting that left ten wounded and 13 injured. This comes from NBC New York on Wednesday; James was arrested in the East Village and taken into custody by Manhattan police.
Key Details
- Police had initially said Tuesday that James was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but they weren’t sure whether he was responsible for the shooting.
- Mayor Eric Adams said he would inform the public when "new information became available to the team."
- Federal investigators determined the gun James bought was from a pawn shop in Ohio in 2011.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments