the legal battle continues
Supreme Court Delays Decision On Mailing Of Abortion Pill Mifepristone
Key Details
- Individuals in need of the FDA-approved mifepristone can continue to obtain it by mail as the Supreme Court's decision to block abortion pill access by mail permanently has gotten an extension.
- The announcement didn't add anything related to the case, or how it will be resolved.
- NBC News suggests that a delay could indicate that there is "a division among the nine justices."
- One court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has declined to suspend the FDA's 2000 approval of mifepristone.