the legal battle continues

Adwait
Adwait via nbcnews.com
Supreme Court Delays Decision On Mailing Of Abortion Pill Mifepristone
Justice Samuel Alito issued a brief order, and the court said its hold was extended by two more days, up until Friday midnight.
Key Details

  • Individuals in need of the FDA-approved mifepristone can continue to obtain it by mail as the Supreme Court's decision to block abortion pill access by mail permanently has gotten an extension.
  • The announcement didn't add anything related to the case, or how it will be resolved.
  • NBC News suggests that a delay could indicate that there is "a division among the nine justices."
  • One court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has declined to suspend the FDA's 2000 approval of mifepristone.

