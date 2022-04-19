HOLIDAY HASSLE
Your Summer Travel Could Cost A Fortune This Year
739 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Summer vacations could cost you a pretty penny this year as high travel demand, increased fuel prices and staff shortages drive up the cost of air travel for holidaymakers.
Key Details
- According to flight booking site Hopper, the average price of a domestic flight now stands at $330 per round trip — the highest average price since the website began collecting data.
- Hopper economist Hayley Berg predicts that "regular seasonal changes in demand, capacity, and carrier competition" will also contribute to higher travel costs.
- While Berg anticipates the average cost of a round trip will top out at $330 through the end of April, it could reach as much as $360 through May.
