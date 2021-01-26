Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Subway's Tuna Is Not Tuna, But A 'Mixture Of Various Concoctions,' A Lawsuit Alleges
The LedeA new lawsuit from Bay Area residents Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin alleges that Subway's tuna sandwich is not "flaked tuna blended with creamy mayo," as the company claims, but rather "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna." Dhanowa and Amin say that they have run lab tests on tuna sandwiches they sampled from multiple Subway locations in California.
Key Details
