TUNA OUT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The ingredients in Subway's tuna are "not tuna and not fish," an attorney for the plaintiffs says.

The Lede

A new lawsuit from Bay Area residents Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin alleges that Subway's tuna sandwich is not "flaked tuna blended with creamy mayo," as the company claims, but rather "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna." Dhanowa and Amin say that they have run lab tests on tuna sandwiches they sampled from multiple Subway locations in California.

Key Details

  • Dhanowa and Amin are suing Subway for intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and fraud, among other claims.
  • The attorneys for the plaintiffs have declined to reveal what their lab tests revealed the ingredients to be.
  • In a statement to the Washington Post, Subway stood by their tuna sandwich and said, "Our restaurants receive pure tuna, mix it with mayonnaise and serve on a freshly made sandwich to our guests."

