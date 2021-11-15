BUSTED
Steve Bannon Surrenders To FBI On Charges Of Criminal Contempts Of Congress
Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt after he failed to come up with records or testify after he was subpoenaed by a House Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol.
- While on his way to the FBI field office in Washington, Bannon recorded a message for his radio show. "I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message. Remember signal, not noise, this is all noise, that's signal," he said.
- Bannon's attorney has claimed in letters to the committee that the communication between Bannon and Trump was privileged.
