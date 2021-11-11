BREAKING
Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted By A Federal Grand Jury For Contempt Of Congress
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
The Lede
Before the indictment, former chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to show up to a deposition, and last week, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark showed up but declined to answer questions before the House January 6 committee. It must be noted that any criminal case could take years to conclude in court and nothing is certain at this point. Bannon has been charged with one count related to his refusal to appear for a deposition and a second for his refusal to produce documents.
Key Details
- "Mr. Bannon appears to have played a multi-faceted role in the events of January 6th, and the American people are entitled to hear his first-hand testimony," the House committee said.
- In early October, the committee subpoenaed Bannon, but Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello said Trump had told Bannon not to cooperate with the investigation, and that his documents might be protected by Trump's executive privilege.
- "We think it's an open-and-shut case," said committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
