RIP TO A LEGEND
Stephen Sondheim, Award-Winning Musical Composer, Is Dead At 91
Submitted by Molly Bradley via npr.org
The Lede
Stephen Sondheim, a composer and lyricist who debuted his first musical ("West Side Story" — Sondheim wrote lyrics to Leonard Bernstein's music) at the age of 27, is renowned for his idiosyncratic style and for a 60-year career of works that revitalized musical theater. "Perhaps no one more than Sondheim contributed to just keeping the form alive of what had been the classic Broadway musical," says former New York Times drama critic Frank Rich. "He reinvented it."
Key Details
- Despite a lack of commercial success, Sondheim made a name for himself. "Not a single show he ever wrote ran more than a thousand performances," says Laurence Maslon, co-producer of PBS series "Broadway."
- Sondheim's musical style set him apart: "If you have a quarter note, there's a reason," says Broadway actress and singer Bernadette Peters. "The quarter note helps you express what you're feeling at that moment."
- As of the 1980s, Sondheim began exclusively working with not-for-profit theaters.
