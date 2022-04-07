A DESPERATE SITUATION
Sri Lanka's Economic And Political Crisis, Explained
The Lede
Protesters in Sri Lanka are taking to the streets amid an economic and political crisis that has left many in the country without access to essentials like food and fuel.
Key Details
- Sri Lanka's current economic situation is the product of government debt, natural disasters, man-made catastrophes and political crises.
- The cost of basic necessities like food — and the gas needed to cook it — have skyrocketed. Goods are now being rationed, with people spending their days waiting and even dying in line to access them.
- Protests have erupted on the streets of Sri Lanka since late March, and the country's cabinet was effectively dissolved on April 3 due to mass resignations.
