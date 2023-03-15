Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'my priority in this case ... has been justice'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Special Prosecutor Resigns From 'Rust' Case After Alec Baldwin's Lawyers Call For Her Removal
Andrea Reeb, who is also a New Mexico state representative, said she decided to step down after “much reflection.”
· 694 reads

The Lede

A special prosecutor in the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin has resigned after Baldwin's legal team said it was unconstitutional for her to prosecute in the case while also serving as a legislator. Andrea Reeb maintained in a statement that Baldwin acted with “complete disregard for basic protocols” on the "Rust" set. “I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand,” she said.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories