'my priority in this case ... has been justice'
Special Prosecutor Resigns From 'Rust' Case After Alec Baldwin's Lawyers Call For Her Removal
The Lede
A special prosecutor in the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin has resigned after Baldwin's legal team said it was unconstitutional for her to prosecute in the case while also serving as a legislator. Andrea Reeb maintained in a statement that Baldwin acted with “complete disregard for basic protocols” on the "Rust" set. “I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand,” she said.