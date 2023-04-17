Popular
SpaceX Starship Launch Scrubbed On Launchpad
While many hoped to see the world's most powerful rocket launch today, a problem with pressurization caused the launch to be delayed.
The Lede

The super heavy booster that provides the first stage of lift was found to have a pressure issue, and the team couldn't get it fixed in time for a launch this morning at around 9:20 ET. Due to technical issues, they will have to wait at least two days to attempt another launch.

Key Details

  • Not only is the SpaceX Ship the most powerful rocket ever produced, it's the tallest too.
  • Plans for a rocket of this size have been in the works at SpaceX for nearly two decades now.
  • Because NASA has contracted with SpaceX to use this ultra-powerful, reusable rocket for the next moon trip, a large public failure could undermine the Artemis program.

