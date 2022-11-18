Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

uh oh

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via polygon.com
'Sonic The Hedgehog' Creator Yuji Naka Arrested For Insider Trading
Naka is alleged to have bought stock in developer Aiming based on inside information.
· 285 reads

The Lede

Yuji Naka, Sonic's co-creator and the former head of developer Sonic Team, has been arrested for insider trading in Tokyo.

Key Details

  • Naka is said to have bought stock in developer Aiming, in early 2020, based on inside info about the mobile game "Dragon Quest Tact," it was working on.
  • The partnership between Aiming and Square Enix — where Naka worked — to develop the game had not yet been made public.
  • According to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigations unit, Naka bought 10,000 shares in Aiming for about $20,000. It is not clear whether he sold the shares following announcement of the Dragon Quest game.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories