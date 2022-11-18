uh oh
'Sonic The Hedgehog' Creator Yuji Naka Arrested For Insider Trading
The Lede
Yuji Naka, Sonic's co-creator and the former head of developer Sonic Team, has been arrested for insider trading in Tokyo.
Key Details
- Naka is said to have bought stock in developer Aiming, in early 2020, based on inside info about the mobile game "Dragon Quest Tact," it was working on.
- The partnership between Aiming and Square Enix — where Naka worked — to develop the game had not yet been made public.
- According to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigations unit, Naka bought 10,000 shares in Aiming for about $20,000. It is not clear whether he sold the shares following announcement of the Dragon Quest game.