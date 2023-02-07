Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
'Simpsons' Censored In Hong Kong For Mentioning China 'Labour Camps'
Episode removed from Disney+ is the second of the cartoon to be made unavailable in Hong Kong.
· 398 reads

The Lede

An episode from the latest season of "The Simpsons" has been removed from streaming service Disney+ in Hong Kong after the cartoon said China was home to "bitcoin mines, forced labour camps where children make smartphones, and romance."

Key Details

  • "One Angry Lisa" is the second of the show's episodes to be made unavailable in Hong Kong — one from the 16th season, in which the Simpsons visit Tiananmen Square and see a plaque reading "on this site, in 1989, nothing happened," was not included upon Disney+'s 2021 launch in Hong Kong.

Comments

