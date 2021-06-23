WE HOPE SHE'S OKAY
Simone Biles Withdraws From Women's Team Gymnastics At Tokyo Olympics In Surprise Exit
via cnn.com
According to a statement released by USA Gymnastics, Biles had to exit the team competition because of medical issues and she will be "assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."
- During the final on Tuesday, Biles "landed awkwardly" during her Amanar vault and was seen leaving the arena to be attended by her trainer.
- Afterwards, Biles withdrew from the competition and Jordan Chiles took her place instead on the uneven bars.
- For the final, the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) ended up taking gold with a score of 169.528, and Team USA took silver with a score of 166.096.

Scientist Finds Early Virus Sequences That Had Been Mysteriously Deleted
By rooting through files stored on Google Cloud, a researcher says he recovered 13 early coronavirus sequences that had disappeared from a database last year.