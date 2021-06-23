Trending
WE HOPE SHE'S OKAY

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com

"A medical issue" was cited as the reason for BIles's withdrawal from the women's team gymnastic final on Tuesday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Lede

According to a statement released by USA Gymnastics, Biles had to exit the team competition because of medical issues and she will be "assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Key Details

  • During the final on Tuesday, Biles "landed awkwardly" during her Amanar vault and was seen leaving the arena to be attended by her trainer.
  • Afterwards, Biles withdrew from the competition and Jordan Chiles took her place instead on the uneven bars.
  • For the final, the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) ended up taking gold with a score of 169.528, and Team USA took silver with a score of 166.096.

