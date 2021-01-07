151
RELEASED THEIR OWN KRAKEN

Submitted by James Crugnale
Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell was sued for defamation by the voting machine company she repeatedly placed at the center of a vast and unfounded election conspiracy that she claimed switched votes to favor President-elect Joe Biden.

The Lede

Dominion Voting Systems' $1.3 billion lawsuit against Powell could be the first of several against individuals and media companies accused of spreading conspiracy theories about Dominion to explain Trump's election loss.

Key Details

  • Powell was let go from the Trump campaign after a November 19 press conference in which she said Dominion's voting systems were "certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China."
  • Powell also asserted that Dominion was connected to former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.
  • Powell has never provided any evidence to substantiate her claims.

