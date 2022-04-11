IN CEDAR RAPIDS
Two Killed And 10 Injured After Shooting At Iowa Nightclub
Two people were killed and at least 10 injured on Sunday after a shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub that police believe was a "targeted attack".
- A man and a woman were killed after the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and 10 others hurt sustained injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor.
- Police said they have not yet established how many shooters were involved.
- Cedar Rapids police chief Wayne Jerman said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack and there is no current threat to the public.
