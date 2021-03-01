33
INSURERS LOST 'HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS'

Shkreli is in prison for defrauding investors, but he and his drug companies are facing a new lawsuit over the price hike of Daraprim by over 4,100%.

The Lede

Health insurance giant Blue Cross claims in its lawsuit that Shkreli illegally inflated Daraprim's price while "unlawfully blocking the development of lower-cost generics, causing treatment delays, access problems and unlawful overcharges."

Key Details

  • Shkreli first rose to infamy in 2015 when he spiked the price of a tablet of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750.
  • Blue Cross's lawsuit is the first legal action against Shkreli originating from a private company.
  • Shkreli is currently serving a seven-year prison term stemming from a 2017 conviction over misleading investors about his hedge fund's performance.

