What We Know About The Killing Of Palestinian-American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
The Lede
Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh spent over two decades reporting on human rights abuses in occupied Palestine. On Wednesday, she was shot and killed while reporting on a raid in the West Bank by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), despite wearing a bulletproof vest reading "PRESS".
Key Details
- Israel said Abu Akleh was killed by Palestinian gunmen after being caught in the exchange between the two sides, but multiple witnesses and the Arab news outlet Al Jazeera say she was shot by IDF forces.
- Abu Akleh's producer Ali Samoudi, who is in the hospital after also being shot, said his colleague was shot by Israeli's side and that there were no Palestinian gunmen nearby.
- The Palestinian Authority has declined to provide Abu Akleh's body for a joint investigation with the Israeli government.
