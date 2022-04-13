'I AM DEEPLY ASHAMED'
Woman Who Faked Her Kidnapping Admits She Made It All Up And Takes Plea Bargain
California woman Sherri Papini will plead guilty to wire fraud and lying to authorities after being charged last week with faking her own kidnapping back in 2016.
Key Details
- Authorities spent three weeks in 2016 searching for Papini before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day. Papini, who had actually been staying with an ex-boyfriend, injured herself and gave false statements to police about being abducted.
- Papini received more than $30,000 in reimbursements from California's victim's compensation board, and a GoFundMe campaign set up for her in response to the fake story raised over $49,000.
- She could face up to five years for lying to authorities and up to 20 for mail fraud.
