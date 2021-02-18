31
CLOSING STATEMENT

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that alleged James Franco intimidated students at Studio 4, an acting and film school he founded, into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, attorneys for the plaintiffs said Saturday.

The Lede

In 2019, two former students of James Franco's film school filed a lawsuit alleging that the actor had pressured them into performing explicit sex scenes that were captured on film, and that he falsely told students they might be offered roles in his films if they cooperated. Both sides of the lawsuit filed a report early February that a settlement had been reached, though its terms have not yet been made public.

Key Details

  • The actresses who filed the lawsuit, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, took a master class on sex scenes with Franco at Studio 4, which was operative from 2014 to 2017.
  • In addition to James Franco and Studio 4, other parties implicated in the lawsuit are Franco's partners Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis and his production company Rabbit Bandini.
  • Plaintiffs other than Tither-Kaplan and Gaal will be able to file their own lawsuits in the future.

