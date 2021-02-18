Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Sexual Misconduct Suit Against James Franco Tentatively Settled
The LedeIn 2019, two former students of James Franco's film school filed a lawsuit alleging that the actor had pressured them into performing explicit sex scenes that were captured on film, and that he falsely told students they might be offered roles in his films if they cooperated. Both sides of the lawsuit filed a report early February that a settlement had been reached, though its terms have not yet been made public.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Toll Of Harsh Winter Weather Comes Into Focus As Reported Deaths In Texas Climb Sharply
One Day In 1983 We Nearly Blew The Hell Out Of The Planet
Merrick Garland's Two-Day Confirmation Hearing To Be Biden's Attorney General Starts Monday Morning