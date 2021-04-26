Picks Video Long Reads Tech
nytimes.com

Sesame joins eight other food items as a "major allergen," and manufacturers will be required to list it as an ingredient beginning in 2023.

The Lede

The food allergy law, called the FASTER Act, will help the 1.1 million Americans who are allergic to sesame more easily identify foods that could cause them harm. Other "major allergens" include eggs, milk, shellfish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, soybeans and wheat.

Key Details

  • Manufacturers have 20 months to update ingredients lists or add a warning that a product contains sesame.
  • The law also requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to produce a report on the prevalence of food allergies, pathways to treatment and prevention methods.
  • The US's "major allergen" list is shorter than those of other nations: Canada's list has 11 allergens including mustard, Australia's has 10 including certain legumes and the UK's has 14.