Security Footage Of DaBaby's Fatal 2018 Walmart Shooting Of Jaylin Craig Emerges. Here's What It Shows
The Lede
Rolling Stone's Cheyenne Roundtree obtained never-before-seen security footage of DaBaby in the lead-up and aftermath at the Walmart where he fatally shot Jaylin Craig. The footage raises questions about whether his self-defense claims hold up under scrutiny.
Key Details
- While DaBaby claimed that Craig and his friend Henry Douglas had started the fight, Rolling Stone says the footage appears to show the rapper being the "initial aggressor in the situation."
- DaBaby was seen in the video "sucker punching a blindsided Douglas, barreling into him and striking him in the face."
- According to Roundtree, the case was closed in June 2019 and DaBaby wasn't tried for Craig’s death, though he was later "charged and convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to 12 months’ probation with a suspended jail sentence."
