'IT'S A CHEMICAL REACTION IN A CAN'

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The toxic chemical is more than an alternative type of tear gas.

The Lede

During the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, in addition to the usual grayish hue of tear gas, people started noticing a greenish gas as well, deployed by agents from the Department of Homeland Security. Upon investigation of the cast-off gas canisters, scientists identified the contents as hexachloroethane (HC), a toxic chemical agent that has harsh effects on the body.

Key Details

  • The HC grenades used by DHS agents were released in a two-stage reaction that results in zinc chloride, a toxic metal fume.
  • Zinc chloride can cause vomiting and burning skin immediately, and it can accumulate in organs to cause more serious symptoms later, including liver damage and respiratory conditions.
  • The federal government has used these weapons even in the face of fines and lawsuits from chemical weapons legislators as well as nongovernmental organizations.

