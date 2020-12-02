Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Scientists Identified A Green, Poisonous Gas Used By Federal Agents On Portland Protesters
The LedeDuring the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, in addition to the usual grayish hue of tear gas, people started noticing a greenish gas as well, deployed by agents from the Department of Homeland Security. Upon investigation of the cast-off gas canisters, scientists identified the contents as hexachloroethane (HC), a toxic chemical agent that has harsh effects on the body.
