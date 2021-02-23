151
REPORT RELEASED

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
It assesses that Saudi Arabia's crown approved the operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi.

The Lede

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday released an unclassified version of its report assessing the Saudi government's role in the October 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report begins, "We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi."

Key Details

  • Khashoggi, a critic of MBS, was reportedly killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain marriage documents.
  • "We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decisionmaking in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of [MBS's] protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi," the report says.
  • President Trump refused to release the report.

+ digg
