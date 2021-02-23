Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Approved Jamal Khashoggi Operation: Read The Full US Intelligence Report
The LedeThe Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday released an unclassified version of its report assessing the Saudi government's role in the October 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report begins, "We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi."
Key Details
The Source
