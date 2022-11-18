'purely a legal determination'
US Says Saudi Crown Prince Should Be Shielded Despite Role In Journalist Killing
The Lede
The Biden administration said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from a lawsuit over his role in the murder of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Key Details
- Despite Biden's condemnation of the slaying on the campaign trail, the administration said the Saudi ruler's senior position should protect him from legal action.
- The lawsuit was brought by the fiancée of the murdered Washington Post columnist and Democracy for the Arab World Now, the rights group Khashoggi founded.
- The government's request, which the State Department said was "purely a legal determination", is non-binding; a judge will ultimately decide whether to grant the prince immunity in the case.