via cbsnews.com
US Says Saudi Crown Prince Should Be Shielded Despite Role In Journalist Killing
The Biden administration declared Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be considered immune in a lawsuit concerning the journalist's murder.
The Biden administration said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from a lawsuit over his role in the murder of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Despite Biden's condemnation of the slaying on the campaign trail, the administration said the Saudi ruler's senior position should protect him from legal action.
  • The lawsuit was brought by the fiancée of the murdered Washington Post columnist and Democracy for the Arab World Now, the rights group Khashoggi founded.
  • The government's request, which the State Department said was "purely a legal determination", is non-binding; a judge will ultimately decide whether to grant the prince immunity in the case.

