THAT's 61 STORIES AND 1,070 FEET TALL

Man Who Free Climbed The Salesforce Tower In San Francisco On Tuesday Morning Has Been Taken Into Custody

Police say he was taken into custody after he reached the top. Here are some videos taken of the incident.

The man who scaled the Saleforce Tower in San Francisco is Maison Des Champs, a rock climber, who is also known as Pro-Life Spiderman, according to ABC 7.

Police say he was taken into custody after he reached the top. Here are some videos taken of the incident:










