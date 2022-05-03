Man Who Free Climbed The Salesforce Tower In San Francisco On Tuesday Morning Has Been Taken Into Custody

The man who scaled the Saleforce Tower in San Francisco is Maison Des Champs, a rock climber, who is also known as Pro-Life Spiderman, according to ABC 7.

Police say he was taken into custody after he reached the top. Here are some videos taken of the incident:

Heard a noise and looked outside my 56th floor office window to see this guy free soloing the Salesforce tower. Anyone know who he is?! pic.twitter.com/KZ7y0chwDk — Elle Kaiser (@ElleKaiser) May 3, 2022

UPDATE: A person who climbed Salesforce Tower in San Francisco was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper. https://t.co/c6wZEePcBn pic.twitter.com/B2RVad7OXH — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 3, 2022

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

Hmmm… there’s someone free climbing the salesforce tower right now ?!! pic.twitter.com/HZsbcIm4Uw — Yann (@yannhatchuel) May 3, 2022

You can see Salesforce employees walking over to take a peek as the climber scales the outside of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/oWxGmet2do — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 3, 2022

Our chopper video of man climbing the 61 story (1,070 feet up) Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/5nKDvQvznl — scott budman (@scottbudman) May 3, 2022