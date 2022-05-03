THAT's 61 STORIES AND 1,070 FEET TALL
Man Who Free Climbed The Salesforce Tower In San Francisco On Tuesday Morning Has Been Taken Into Custody
The man who scaled the Saleforce Tower in San Francisco is Maison Des Champs, a rock climber, who is also known as Pro-Life Spiderman, according to ABC 7.
Police say he was taken into custody after he reached the top. Here are some videos taken of the incident:
Heard a noise and looked outside my 56th floor office window to see this guy free soloing the Salesforce tower. Anyone know who he is?! pic.twitter.com/KZ7y0chwDk— Elle Kaiser (@ElleKaiser) May 3, 2022
UPDATE: A person who climbed Salesforce Tower in San Francisco was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper. https://t.co/c6wZEePcBn pic.twitter.com/B2RVad7OXH— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 3, 2022
Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022
Hmmm… there’s someone free climbing the salesforce tower right now ?!! pic.twitter.com/HZsbcIm4Uw— Yann (@yannhatchuel) May 3, 2022
You can see Salesforce employees walking over to take a peek as the climber scales the outside of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/oWxGmet2do— Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 3, 2022
My man #freeclimbing #salesforcetower on a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/MwrYhWpqAY— Kristopher (@k_j_floyd) May 3, 2022
#Update: This is wild.— scott budman (@scottbudman) May 3, 2022
Our chopper video of man climbing the 61 story (1,070 feet up) Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/5nKDvQvznl
UPDATE: “Pro Life Spider-Man,” the anti-abortion activist who scaled the @salesforce @SalesforceTower, caught in @SFPD’s web, with officers driving him away in police cruiser, reports @CKaftonKTVU pic.twitter.com/GyDfkoHAsU— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 3, 2022
