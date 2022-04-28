'As a point of fact, she was never suspended'
Sage Steele Says ESPN 'Sidelined' Her After Vaccine Remarks, Sues Network
The Lede
ESPN Broadcaster Sage Steele spoke about ESPN's COVID-19 vaccination policy, called its mandate "sick" and questioned former President Obama's racial identity on the "Uncut With Jay Cutler" podcast on September 29. Steele claims in her lawsuit that ESPN and Disney — which co-owns ESPN — suspended her and "relied on the misleading characterizations of her comments, bowed to groupthink and forced Steele to publicly apologize." Here's what happened.
Key Details
- During a podcast episode with former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, Steele called ESPN's vaccination mandate "sick" and made a racist, disparaging comment about Barack Obama's family.
- She also made insensitive remarks regarding women who "put certain things on" in the workplace, referring to women's clothing choices in the office.
- ESPN said they "never suspended" her, while Steele's suit alleges that ESPN has a double standard and is seeking damages for lost revenue and opportunities.
