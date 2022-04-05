SACRAMENTO SHOOTING
Man Arrested In Connection With Mass Shooting In Sacramento
The Lede
Sacramento police have arrested a man in connection with the mass shooting that left six people dead and many others injured in the city on Sunday, April 3.
Key Details
- Dandrae Martin, 26, was charged on Monday with "assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun".
- Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said investigators are making progress with the case.
- Those killed in the shooting have been identified as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
